KSOU B.Com question paper sale: Two students arrested

September 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Jayalakshmipuram Police have arrested two students who were found selling the question paper of a subject of final year B.Com exam of KSOU (Karnataka State Open University) in city.

The arrested are Naveen and Muralidhar. Police are on the look out for those who originally leaked the question paper.

One Chandru, a final year B.Com student of KSOU, came to know of Naveen and Muralidhar selling the leaked question paper in exchange for money, following which he asked the duo to send him the Computer in Business subject question paper. Though the two initially declined, Chandru somehow succeeded in convincing them and struck a deal.

Chandru paid Rs. 3,000 on Wednesday night for the question paper through Whatsapp. Chandru went to Jayalakshmipuram Police Station on Thursday at about 7 am and lodged a complaint with the Police by submitting the question paper he had received.

Acting on the complaint, Jayalakshmipuram Police headed by Inspector Kumar went to the KSOU exam centre and checked whether the question paper indeed tallied with the real paper.

Upon finding that the leaked question paper tallied perfectly with the real one, Police arrested Naveen and Muralidhar who had come to the centre for writing the exam.

Re-exam soon

Meanwhile, KSOU Registrar K.L.N. Murthy said this morning that the Computer in Business exam of final year B.Com course held yesterday has been cancelled and the next date of the re-exam will be announced soon.