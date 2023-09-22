National Festival of Children’s Theatre – National Colloquium ‘Educational Theatre’: ‘Theatre kindles critical thinking among children’

September 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Education expert Umashanker Periodi has opined that critical thinking can be created among children through theatre.

Umashanker shared his opinion during the first day of a two-day National Colloquium on ‘Educational Theatre’ organised by Indian Institute of Educational Theatre at a hotel in the city on Wednesday, as part of the Indian Theatre Foundation’s National Festival of Children’s Theatre.

“Online education has become common at educational institutions, which has brought uniformity in learning among children. However, devoid of learning activities, it has deprived the students of feeling the joy of learning from their teachers. Hence the current education system is not generating the power of thinking among children. But, it (education system) is making constant efforts to improve the capacity of memorising among the children,” said the Education Expert.

“If theatre education is made a part of learning at school and college levels, the method of acting will also enhance their knowledge level. Priority should be given to activities like drawing, theatre and extra-curricular activities. If theatre education is offered at educational institutions, overall development of children is possible, with the blooming of children’s body and mind,” he added.

Theatre person Prasanna said: “India has a diversified culture, as the culture and tradition practiced in Karnataka differs from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala,Tamil Nadu and the other States in the northern part of the country. We should create an environment to learn and enjoy varied culture of the land, through staging of plays and performing arts.”

“Every field across the globe should witness a revolution. Every country wants to witness rapid changes and development. But nobody is aware of the pressure of learning on children, that is created by fast changing world. Amid this, the joy of childhood is being snatched,” Prasanna regretted.

“The development centred on mechanisation and globalisation is not suitable to power of thinking among children. The education system that makes students ready for a mechanical life is in force. But there is a need for children-centric education,” he said.

Theatre writer Lena Fredel from Sweden explained about theatre education being encouraged from nascent level in her country and the way the artistes there have dedicated their life to theatre education of their offspring.

Another theatre writer from Sweden Lise Helstrom Signingson, Jack Oya, theatre person Rajesh Basavanna and naturalist Manu were present.