Raid on transport offices yields 252 kg banned plastics

September 22, 2023

Rs. 10,000 fine collected by MCC team

Mysore/Mysuru: MCC staff, led by Environmental Engineer Mythri, who raided two transport offices at Santhepet, have seized a total of 252 kg banned plastics and have collected Rs. 10,000 fines from the two offices.

Despite the civic body creating awareness on the hazards of the banned plastic and also banning the sale and storage of the same, banned plastic are still being sold and stored forcing the MCC to conduct raids on shops, seize the banned items and impose fines on shop owners. As the sale of the banned plastic could not be controlled, the MCC team are now raiding transport offices.

Following information that a large consignment of banned plastics had arrived at Santosh Transport and Maruthi Enterprises in Santhepet, the MCC team raided the two places and seized the banned plastic items besides collecting a total of Rs. 10,000 as fine.

The MCC has decided to continue the raids on shops and offices selling, storing and supplying the banned plastic items and initiate legal action against the violators.

Environmental Engineer Mythri, Health Inspector Manju Kumar, Basavaraju and Abhaya team members took part in the raids.