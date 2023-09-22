Raid on transport offices yields 252 kg banned plastics
News

Raid on transport offices yields 252 kg banned plastics

September 22, 2023

Rs. 10,000 fine collected by MCC team

Mysore/Mysuru: MCC staff, led by Environmental Engineer Mythri, who raided two transport offices at Santhepet, have seized a total of 252 kg banned plastics and have collected Rs. 10,000 fines from the two offices.

Despite the civic body creating awareness on the hazards of the banned plastic and also banning the sale and storage of the same, banned plastic are still being sold and stored forcing the MCC to conduct raids on shops, seize the banned items and impose fines on shop owners. As the sale of the banned plastic could not be controlled, the MCC team are now raiding transport offices.

Following information that a large consignment of banned plastics had arrived at Santosh Transport and Maruthi Enterprises in Santhepet, the MCC team raided the two places and seized the banned plastic items besides collecting a total of Rs. 10,000 as fine.

The MCC has decided to continue the raids on shops and offices selling, storing and  supplying the banned plastic items and initiate legal action against the violators.

Environmental Engineer Mythri, Health Inspector Manju Kumar, Basavaraju and Abhaya team members took part in the raids.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching