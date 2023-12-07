Grand Lakshadeepotsava at Lakshmikantha Temple in Hebbal

December 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A large number of devotees thronged Sri Lakshmikanthaswamy temple at Hebbal in the city for the grand Lakshadeepotsava on Monday (Dec. 4) evening.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp in the presence of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Mysuru Sri Ramakrishna Ashram’s Swami Muktidanandaji.

Speaking on the occasion, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji said that Lakshadeepotsava has been organised as part of Kartika Somavara (Karthika Monday), with thousands of devotees taking part. He wished that the lamp lit outside will throw light on people’s inner heart and enlighten them on working towards global welfare and betterment of mankind.

Former MLC D. Madegowda said that the Lakshmikanthaswamy temple is an ancient temple having its own history. Pointing out that the temple, the grove opposite it and the Hebbal Lake close by have been developed in keeping with the times, he said that with the development of Hebbal, the industrial area and its surroundings witnessed a rapid Industrial growth over the years.

Rathotsava of the temple is held twice a year, said Madegowda adding that Lakshadeeoptsava is being held after the temple was renovated. The Adichunchanagiri Mutt took a lot of interest in developing this temple, he said.

Earlier, in the day, special pujas and rituals such as Abhisheka, Vishesha Alankara, Sudarshana Homa, Poornahuti and other rituals took place in the temple, which was illuminated for the occasion.

Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji and several other Seers, former MLA L. Nagendra, Humorist Prof. M. Krishnegowda, former Corporator Prema Shankaregowda, former ZP Member Chandrika Suresh, MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju, leaders Belagola Subramanya, Mahendra Singh Kalappa and others were present.