37 kennels for Animal Birth Control of dogs inaugurated at PFA

December 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Thirty seven kennels for Animal Birth Control of dogs was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra at People for Animals (PFA) facility in Roopa Nagar, Bogadi here on Dec. 6.

Jayashree, sister of Dr. D.L. Madhavi, a Mysurean, residing in the US, who has played a pivotal role in PFA’s growth by funding the organisation’s infrastructure and ensuring its sustainability, was the guest of honour. The kennels were sponsored by Dr. Madhavi.

During his 45-minute visit to the PFA, the DC toured all the animal enclosures and expressed great appreciation for the animal welfare work being done by PFA. 

Dr. Madhavi’s sister Jayshree, her brother-in-law Sheshasay, PFA President G. Prakash, Hon. Trustee H.S. Subanna, Managing Trustee Savitha Nagabhushan, Veterinarians Dr. Amardeep Singh and Dr. Sandeep Singh, Accountant Priya, Manager Anil and other PFA staff members were present. PFA has thanked Dr. Madhavi and all those who have contributed to the noble cause of promoting animal welfare.

