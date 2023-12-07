Hollywood stars Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones in Madikeri

December 7, 2023

Madikeri/Kushalnagar: High-profile Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, accompanied by their son Dylan, are on a tour of India following Michael’s honorary recognition at the International Film Festival (IFFA) in Goa where he received the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

Currently, the family is exploring the enchanting region of Kodagu as part of their private tour. Post-IFFA in Goa, the family visited Tamil Nadu, where they visited the historic city of Thanjavur and the awe-inspiring Brihadishvara Temple — a magnificent Chola period temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, renowned for its exquisite architecture.

Documenting their spiritual journey, the seasoned actor shared moments on social media, featuring the family offering prayers at the Temple adorned with garlands. Michael Douglas captioned the images, stating, “sightseeing with the best.”

Continuing their Indian sojourn, the family made a stopover at Kabini, enjoying a day at a secluded resort, before reaching Madikeri on Dec. 5. Choosing the serene Taj Madikeri Resort & Spa in Galibeedu village as their place of stay, the family explored the Mercara Downs Golf Club, engaging in a round of golf. Sources disclosed that Michael Douglas insisted on keeping their visit private.

Having visited India thrice before, mainly exploring the northern regions, Michael Douglas expressed a desire to delve into the southern part of the country this time. The family entrusted their travel plans to a New Delhi-based travel firm, utilising a chartered chopper for transportation. Impressed by the expansive 102-acre Golf Club, Michael Douglas and his family praised it as an ideal retreat for unwinding and spending quality family time. Their stay in Madikeri, Kodagu, is expected to continue for two to three days and details about their future travel plans remain confidential.