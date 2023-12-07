Candle light rallies mark Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas in city
December 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Various organisations took out a candle light procession to pay their tributes to architect of Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as part of his 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas in the city last evening.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Nagarapalike, Nagarasabhe, Purasabhegala Pourakarmikara Mahasangha, Mysuru district unit, took out a procession of flower bedecked Dr. Ambedkar’s portrait, from the statue of Basaveshwara at Shivarathri Rajendra Circle near Gun House after paying floral tributes to the 12th century social reformer. The procession passed through Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle before culminating at Dr. Ambedkar’s statue on Town Hall premises.

State President of Mahasangha and former Mayor Narayan, office-bearers artist Nagaraj, Mohan Kumar and others were present.

At Ashokapuram

Residents of Ashokapuram took out a Bhima Jyothi procession, along with a portrait of Dr. Ambedkar and tableau of Bhagwan Buddha, in the locality. Prior to this, floral tributes was offered to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at the park named after the architect of Indian Constitution.

Former Mayor R. Purushotham, former Corporator Begum (Pallavi), writer Siddaswamy and others were present.

Gandhinagar residents

At Gandhinagar, Dr. B.R.  Ambedkar Dalit Mahasabha took out a procession of life-size portrait of Dr. Ambedkar and a tableau of Buddha, with the people carrying candle light accompanying the procession. The procession was flagged off by offering floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at Dr. Ambedkar Circle (FTS Circle), that was illuminated for the occasion, besides playing the revolutionary songs and songs that remind of the struggle, sacrifices and contributions of Dr. Ambedkar.

Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji of Sri Urilinga Peddi Mutt, Mysuru, also the Hon. President of Mahasabha, inaugurated the procession by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Ambedkar and statue of Buddha. Office-bearers of Sri Rama Mandira, Sri Siddappaji Temple, Sri Kollapuradamma Temple and Chamundeshwari Temple, village chiefs and leaders paid their floral tributes. The procession passed through Five Light Circle, Ashoka Road, Nehru Circle and Irwin Road and other roads before culminating at Town Hall premises.

Mahasabha President Puttaranga Swamy, Vice-president Ananth, General Secretary S. Adarsh, former Corporator R. Siddappa, Publisher Bharat Ramaswamy, Congress leader S. Rajesh and hundreds of others took part in the procession.

Advocates

Advocates also observed Dr. Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas in the premises of Mysore Bar Association.

Association Secretary Umesh, ‘Law Guide’ Kannada Monthly and Advocate H.N. Venkatesh, Senior Advocates I.C. Subramanya, S. Lokesh, Thimmaiah, Sanath Kumar, Puttasidde Gowda, Puttarasa and others were present.

