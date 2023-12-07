Restoration of Silver Jubilee Clock Tower to begin soon
News, Top Stories

Restoration of Silver Jubilee Clock Tower to begin soon

December 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The restoration works of Silver Jubilee Clock Tower (Big Clock Tower), opposite Town Hall in the city, will start after the conclusion of ongoing winter session of the State Legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Dec. 15. Scaffolding of metal poles have been erected around the Clock Tower to facilitate the works.

Sources told Star of Mysore that the proposal for restoration of the heritage structure has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 42 lakh and the project cost will be fully borne by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which has already transferred one-third of the amount to Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, the implementation agency.

As per the specifications listed by Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Department, the works on filling the cracks at the base level will be taken up at the first stage to strengthen the structure, before taking up the works at the top of the structure.

The Clock Tower, which was built 96 years ago in 1927 to commemorate the silver jubilee year of reign of then king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, had turned into a dilapidated condition in the recent years, with heritage lovers demanding restoration of the Tower.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching