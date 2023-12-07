Restoration of Silver Jubilee Clock Tower to begin soon

December 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The restoration works of Silver Jubilee Clock Tower (Big Clock Tower), opposite Town Hall in the city, will start after the conclusion of ongoing winter session of the State Legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Dec. 15. Scaffolding of metal poles have been erected around the Clock Tower to facilitate the works.

Sources told Star of Mysore that the proposal for restoration of the heritage structure has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 42 lakh and the project cost will be fully borne by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which has already transferred one-third of the amount to Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, the implementation agency.

As per the specifications listed by Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Department, the works on filling the cracks at the base level will be taken up at the first stage to strengthen the structure, before taking up the works at the top of the structure.

The Clock Tower, which was built 96 years ago in 1927 to commemorate the silver jubilee year of reign of then king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, had turned into a dilapidated condition in the recent years, with heritage lovers demanding restoration of the Tower.