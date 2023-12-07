‘Artificial Intelligence will act as catalyst in providing faster treatment’

December 7, 2023

International Conference on ‘One Health: Bio Technology as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development (HEAL-BioTec 2023)’

Mysore/Mysuru: Sanjay Kumar Varshney, Advisor and Head, International Collaborations, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the new buzzword in Science and Technology these days, which will act as a catalyst for providing faster clinical treatment to the people.

He was delivering the keynote address as the chief guest at the Government of India funded 3-day International Conference on ‘One Health: Bio Technology as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development (HEAL-BioTec 2023),’ organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, at Sri Rajendra Auditorium in JSS College of Pharmacy, Bannimantap, here this morning.

Observing that a significant time is being wasted in clinical processes of treatment, Varshney said that AI will put an end to wastage of time and in this backdrop, a lot of research is going on cutting down time using AI. Pointing out that the Medical fraternity, scientists and all other stake holders are keenly watching the output of research studies, he said ‘One Health’ serves as a catalyst for achieving the Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDG) by the year 2030.

Continuing, Varshney said that the ‘One Health’ approach aims to improve disease management by bringing together Health, Food and Environmental Scientists and Policy Specialists from different parts of the globe.

Stressing on the need for the people to work with a mission mode to achieve SDGs, he said that the human concept on SDGs should change with advancements in Science and Technology. He cited the example of COVID times, when the Government, apart from ensuring the health of the population, was also concerned about the welfare of animals. This Conference will provide an opportunity for faculty members, students and researchers to interact with the experts and gain knowledge, focusing on advancements in Biotechnology , he added.

An e-Souvenir was released on the occasion. Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Dr. Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS AHER, Himanshu Goyal, Vice-President, IBM, Bengaluru, Dr. Hans Jorgensen of University of Copenhagen (Denmark), Vijay Chandra, Advisor, Healthcare, IISc, Bengaluru, Prof. K.A. Raveesha, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, JSS AHER and Dr. T.S. Gopenath & Dr. M.N. Kirankumar, Organising Secretaries and others were present.

About 500 students, research scholars, faculty members and industry professionals from all over the country are participating in this Conference, which is hosted in a hybrid mode. The Conference concludes on Dec. 9.