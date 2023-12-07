Bamboo hotel on Raja Kaluve in city demolished

December 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Officials have demolished a bamboo hotel, which was built illegally on Raja Kaluve at Gokulam in city yesterday.

A team of MCC officials and staff, led by MCC Zone-4 Zonal Officer Chandramma, who reached the spot on Gokulam Main Road on Dec. 5, issued notice to the person, who had built the bamboo structure on the Raja Kaluve asking him to demolish the structure, but the person had not demolished the same.

Yesterday morning, the MCC staff, along with Abhaya team, who reached the spot with an earth-moving machine, demolished the bamboo structure.