Revanth Reddy is Telangana CM, Bhatti Vikramarka, his Deputy

December 7, 2023

Will implement six guarantee schemes like in Karnataka: Karnataka Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar

Hyderabad: Anumula Revanth Reddy, President of Telangana Congress, took oath as Chief Minister of Telangana in a grand ceremony at Hyderabad’s LB Stadium this afternoon. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Reddy.

The ceremony began at 1 pm as 56-year-old Revanth Reddy arrived on stage with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for his oath-taking ceremony.

Bhatti Vikramarka took oath as Deputy CM. As many as 10 other Ministers, namely N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Dasari Anasuya, Damodar Raja Narasimha, D. Sridhar Babu, Thummala Nageshwara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Konda Surekha, and Jupally Krishna Rao, also took oath.

Also known as ‘Tiger Revanth’ by his followers, Revanth Reddy took on the tallest leader of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao, the leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and brought Congress into power for the first time since Telangana was formed in 2014.

A host of party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, party’s General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and Congress in-charge of Telangana, Manikrao Thakare, Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar attended the ceremony.

Revanth Reddy will sign a file fulfilling poll guarantees in his first order of business after taking charge of the office. The Chief Minister will offer the first job to a 38-year-old woman he had promised.

D.K. Shivakumar said, “The Telangana Government will implement all the guarantees like we have implemented in Karnataka. We are committed to whatever we have spoken.”

Posters of Anumula Revanth Reddy was pasted across Hyderabad city ahead of him taking oath as Chief Minister of Telangana, after the Congress party emerged victorious in the Telangana Assembly polls.

Revanth Reddy will be the first Congress Chief Minister of Telangana after it was carved in 2014. He was an easy choice with a majority the MLAs favouring him.

Just days before swearing-in, Reddy found himself at the centre of a controversy over his month-old remarks on “Bihar DNA”, inviting criticism not just from the BJP, but also I.N.D.I.A allies JD(U) and RJD.