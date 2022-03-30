Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah on two-day Karnataka tour

March 30, 2022

Both leaders to visit Siddaganga Mutt separately on Mar. 31 and Apr.1

Tumakuru: With the State Assembly polls less than a year away, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the politically influential Siddaganga Mutt, as part of the 115th birth anniversary celebrations of the Mutt’s late Seer Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji, who was widely known as the Walking God.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah will be on a two-day tour of the State on Mar. 31 and Apr.1. While Rahul is scheduled to visit the Mutt at Tumakuru tomorrow Shah will visit the Mutt on Apr.1.

The Congress, which fared badly in the Assembly elections held for five States recently, is expected to receive a boost in the State, with Rahul Gandhi’s visit, which coincides with the visit of top BJP leader.

During his visit to Siddaganga Mutt tomorrow morning, Rahul will perform special puja to the ‘Gadduge’ of the late Seer and offer prayers to Lord Siddalingeshwara. The Congress leader will also receive Prasada at the Mutt, before leaving for Bengaluru in the afternoon.

On Apr.1, Rahul will address senior party leaders at the KPCC Office on Queens Road, where he will discuss the probability of advancement of Assembly polls, the party’s preparedness and the strategies to be adopted for successfully taking on the ruling BJP.

Shah to visit Siddaganga Mutt on Apr.1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Siddaganga Mutt on Apr.1 and take part in the 115th birth anniversary celebrations of the Swamiji. With the visits of Rahul and Shah, the Mutt seems to become a venue for show of strength between the Congress and the BJP, as thousands of party workers are expected to turn up at the Mutt on the day of the visit of their respective party leaders.