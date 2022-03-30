Amit Shah to meet BSY

March 30, 2022

Bengaluru: Amid reports that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) is being slowly sidelined by the BJP top brass, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Yediyurappa in a closed door meeting that is to take place between 1.15 pm and 1.45 pm on Apr.1, when Shah is expected to participate in the State BJP Core Committee meeting at Hotel Taj West End in the State capital the same day.

Taking a break from the Core Committee meeting, the two top BJP leaders will hold a one-to-one meeting for half-an-hour.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of BSY’s consistent but failed efforts to make his younger son B.Y. Vijayendra, one of the State BJP’s Vice-Presidents, a Minister in the Bommai cabinet.

Shah, who has realised the potential of BSY as a mass leader of the party, is expected to convince the former CM, who has stayed aloof for some time now, to continue giving his valuable suggestions and evolving strategies to fight the Assembly polls, which is just a year away.

Shah, who has given time for his meeting with BSY, has not given time for meeting any other BJP leader of the State and as such, the Union Home Minister’s meeting with the former CM has become all the more significant, considering that the BJP top brass is said to be not sure about the capability of the present BJP leadership in Karnataka to ensure the party’s resolute victory in the 2023 Assembly polls.