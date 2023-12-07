Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji opens ‘MyBuild-23’ Expo in city

December 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji, Junior Pontiff of Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysuru, inaugurated ‘MyBuild-2023’, a 5-day exhibition organised by Mysore Centre of Builders Association of India (BAI) at Maharaja’s College Grounds in the city this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the exhibition, Swamiji said: “The exhibition is beneficial especially for those who are constructing a home. The exhibition provides a peek into the industries that offer a wide range of products to build a dream home.”

The exhibition has a total of 173 stalls showcasing build-ing construction materials, equipment, state-of-the-art technologies, interiors, decor and future lifestyle and dream homes, apartments, villas, plots and commercial properties, Group Housing and other matters related to the construction industry.

The exhibition will be open between 10 am and 9 pm till Dec. 11, with an entry fee of Rs. 20. Cultural and entertainment programmes have been organised daily from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm and ‘Voice of MyBuild’ contest will also be conducted. The valedictory of the expo will take place on Dec. 11 at 4 pm.

Journalist Rashmi Koti, BAI Mysore Centre Chairman Nagaraj V. Bairy, Hon. Secretary K.S. Balaji, MyBuild-2023 Chairman M.D. Chandrashekar and Hon. Secretary R. Ramesh Rao were present on the occasion.