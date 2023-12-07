Two-day Forensic Fair begins at JSS Medical College

December 7, 2023

Highlights: Cyber crime, food adulteration, DNA sampling, Police weapons, crime investigation

Mysore/Mysuru: Intrigued by the world of forensics? Head to JSS Medical College campus in Bannimantap here for a 2-day Forensic Fair, that began this morning offering a captivating exploration into the realm of investigative science.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth inaugurated the Forensic Fair, a collaborative effort by the Department of Forensic Medicine – JSS Medical College, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), City Traffic Police, Department of Food, Nutrition and Dietetics – JSS AHER, JSS College of Speech and Hearing, Department of Clinical Pharmacy – JSS Pharmacy College and the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL), Mysuru. The exhibition aims to demystify crime and its various forms, offering a closer look at how astute investigators detect criminal acts.

The Forensic Fair is open to public with free entry from 10 am to 4 pm and is being held for the fourth time in city.

Multiple stalls have been set up, featuring posters on diverse topics such as bite marks of humans and animals, traffic signals, crime scene evidence collection, cybercrime, the significance of blood stains, first aid for poison victims and determination of food adulterants.

Visitors can unravel the mysteries of DNA fingerprinting, where the unique genetic code takes centre stage and witness the scrutiny of cartridges, shedding light on firearm evidence and crime scene investigation.

The Karnataka Police Academy’s stall showcases an array of guns, rifles and pistols, including the 5.56 mm INSAS rifle, 7.62 mm SLR, AK-47 assault rifle, 9mm Carbine rifle, bullets, revolvers and pistols, capturing the attention of visitors.

The exhibition covers various aspects of forensics, including DNA fingerprinting, cartridge comparison, dental evidence, trauma analysis, analytical procedures for detecting poisons, signature analysis, differentiating self-inflicted hangings from murders and the importance of blood samples in murder investigations and food adulteration.

Plaster of Paris (PoP) models illustrate types of unnatural deaths, such as murder, suicide and burns. With a focus on rising cybercrimes, a dedicated Police stall raises awareness about cybercrime forensics, demonstrating the pivotal role of digital evidence in modern investigations.

Poison Information Centre’s stall provides info on precautionary measures for poisoning, while the JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing offers a unique demonstration of voice sample testing, showcasing how audiology can precisely identify speakers through modulation analysis.

JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER) Registrar Dr. B. Manjunath, HoD of Forensic Medicine Dr. H.V. Chandrakanth, Dr. M. Arun, Dr. G.B. Aravind, Dr. Smitha Rani and others were present.