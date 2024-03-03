Ambedkar’s Constitution not being implemented in toto: Minister

March 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar expressed regrets over the inability to implement the preamble of the Constitution written by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in an adequate manner.

He was speaking during the international conference on ‘Development Perspectives of Dr. Ambedkar and Contemporary World’ organised by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies and Research Centre, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) at KSOU Convocation Hall in city yesterday.

“The Constitution envisages leading a respectful life, but it is unfortunate that it is not put into practice. Education is considered as one of the prominent tools to bring social changes. Hence the current revolutionary changes witnessed in the society can be attributed to Dr. Ambedkar,” he added.

Speaking after inaugurating the conference, Social Welfare and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said “The study of Constitution is akin to studying humanity. The contribution of Ambedkar towards nation building and cultural life is enormous.”

The Constitution has a provision to build a prosperous State by bringing in reforms in health sector and also by eradicating poverty. But, the rightist mindset is stirring emotional feelings and hindering development. The pluralism of the country is under threat with the minorities living amidst fear, said Mahadevappa expressing his concern.

The Universities should deeply study about the Constitution and the teachers should inspire the students to join hands towards building a prosperous India. The media should also strengthen scientific temperament, as the freedom without socio-economic equality cannot provide for a peaceful life to children, women and farmers.

The roots of democracy are shaking due to the outfits provoking communal, religious and cultural feelings. If one has to enjoy the privileges provided by the Constitution, awareness assumes significance. Hence the Cabinet took a decision to make it mandatory to read the preamble of Constitution in all schools and colleges.

Earlier, Tejas from Chamarajanagar drew the attention of all by reading the preamble of the Constitution, besides delivering a speech on the rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution.

KSOU VC Dr. Sharanappa V. Halse, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.B. Praveena, Dean (Academic) Prof. N. Lakshmi, Asst. Prof. Dr. Shivakumara Swamy and others were present.