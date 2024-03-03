Initiate measures to prevent road accidents: ADGP Alok Kumar
News

Initiate measures to prevent road accidents: ADGP Alok Kumar

March 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: It is important ensure the roads are well maintained and people follow traffic rules and regulations to reduce the number of accidents said ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar, here yesterday.

Addressing a meeting with the senior Police Officers of both city and district and officials from Mysuru City Corporation, MUDA, PWD, State and National Highways Authority of India, KSRTC, RTO, CESC and among other departments, Alok Kumar said the absence of streetlights, road sense among the commuters and presence of ditches and engineering failure were the reasons for the increasing number of accidents.

“The officials of departments concerned must co-ordinate with each others to set right the lacunae to provide good roads for the public, who have paid the road tax, to commute,” he said and added that measures should be taken to prevent accidents through enforcement, engineering and education.

Alok Kumar also urged the officials to create awareness on accidents, road safety and traffic rules among the public and schools to reduce accidents. “Driver’s License (DL) and Registration Certificates (RC) of the violators should be suspended which will coerce people to follow traffic rules and regulations. The officials must also install signboards identifying the black spots,” he added.

He also instructed the officials to issue prior information to public before taking up civic works, pruning of tree branches and construction of bridges.

SP Seema Latkar, Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini, DCPs M. Mutturaj and S. Jahnavi, ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa, other Sub-Divisions ACPs, Dy.SPs and Inspectors were present.

