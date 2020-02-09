Changing the Constitution is not RSS agenda, says RSS Prachara Pramukh

February 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has accepted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution which is among the best in the world and there is no agenda before the RSS to change this Constitution, said RSS All India Saha Prachara Pramukh Narendra Thakur.

Thakur was speaking at an interaction meet with Editors and senior journalists, organised by RSS at a private hotel in city yesterday morning. This was his answer to a question about some BJP MPs with RSS background demanding that the present Constitution be changed.

Maintaining that the statements made by BJP MPs were personal in nature, Narendra Thakur said that such statements have nothing to do with RSS. “It is up to the leaders of BJP to take action against the MPs. The RSS does not have any agenda to change the Constitution,” he said reiterating that the RSS has accepted the Indian Constitution.

Before the question and answer session, Thakur gave a brief introduction to the aims, objects and working of the RSS. He said the two main objectives of RSS are ‘man-making’ and ‘uniting the people’ and explained at length how RSS works to achieve these objectives.

As an example, he said that the RSS believes that burial grounds, drinking water and places of worship should be made accessible to all without any religion, caste and community-based discrimination. He said that the main agenda of the RSS is to focus on such issues and build a strong and united India.

Stating that the RSS is striving to build a better society through personality development, he said that the RSS is not for publicity. It is a movement and its membership is not through application.

About 40 associate bodies are working with the RSS, which currently has a presence in 35 countries all over the world. He said RSS gives timely and appropriate suggestions and instructions on issues concerning the nation to these associate bodies.

Claiming that the BJP is a political party while the RSS is a service organisation, Thakur said that some political parties and the media have wrongly alleged that the RSS dictates terms and conditions to BJP. “But BJP and the RSS tread on different paths. RSS is an organisation based on patriotism, punctuality and discipline and teaches the same to others. At the same time it has a vision about the country’s development,” he clarified.

“People from all castes, communities and religions, including Muslims and Christians, are in RSS. It is understandable that people say that RSS is a pro-Hindu organisation. It is true that Hindutva is the crore belief of RSS but rss is not opposed to other religious people living in peace with Hindus.”

Answering a question, he said, “It is wrong to say that RSS is anti-Christian and anti-Muslim,” and regretted this kind of anti-RSS propaganda.

RSS City Sanchalak R. Vasudev Bhat, Tilak, Chinmayee and others were present.

