BVB founder Dr. K.M. Munshi remembered on his Birth anniversary

February 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Bhavanotsava, a two-day festival of Music, Dance and Performing Arts, marking the 132nd birth anniversary of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) Founder Kulapathi Dr. K.M. Munshi, began at BVB in Vijayanagar 1st stage here yesterday.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, renowned musician Dr. R.N. Srilatha recalled Dr. K.M. Munshi’s association with music, dance and arts. Noting that Dr. Munshi built the BVB through very hard work, she said by inaugurating the festival, she got a chance to remember the services of Dr. Munshi. Recalling the efforts of Dr. Munshi in forming Kalabharathi an exclusive wing of BVB for promotion of music, dance, painting and sculpture among students, Dr. Srilatha complimented Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra and BVB, Mysuru for ensuring the success of Kalabharathi.

Pointing out that music, once learnt, cannot be erased, she lauded the parents for motivating their children to learn music and other arts. Noting that music has the power to relieve our stress, she stressed on the need for engaging more number of children in music and other forms of art. She was very much delighted to see the spirit and enthusiasm among the children at the event, she added.

Latha and Namratha Nag presenting veena recital during Bhavanotsava at BVB yesterday.

Former BVB Administrative Officer Wing Commander (Rtd) S.C. Balasubramaniam and his wife were felicitated on the occasion.

BVB Bengaluru Chairman N. Ramanuja, BVB Mysuru Chairman Dr. A.V. Narasimhamurthy, Treasurer Dr. A.T. Bhashyam, Administrator Sudhindra Raj, Nrityalaya Chairperson Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra and others were present.

The students rendered invocation under the guidance of V. Suma Harinath.

Later, the students of Kalabharathi presented a music, dance and arts programme, in which Vidushi Ramamani, Vidwans Ramesh Dhannur, Prabhurao and Adarsh Shenoy took part. The students performed Bharatanatyam, directed by Vidushis Ananya and Bindu.

