Stranded baby calf shifted to Mathigodu
February 9, 2020

Hanagodu: A 20-day-old elephant calf that got separated from its mother and the herd on the fringes of the Nagarahole National Park on Feb. 5 has been shifted to Mathigodu Elephant Camp for better nurture and care. 

The wailing calf that had lost its way was spotted by villagers at Bharathavaadi. They informed the Forest Department staff who were on patrol. Forest officials conducted a thorough medical check-up and fed the baby before leaving it near Mantalli Kere under Veeranahosahalli Range. They waited for its mother to come in search of its calf but the mother elephant did not return. 

Officials even tried to trace the mother elephant but the herd had entered deep inside the forest. Invariably, the officials fed the baby with milk and the calf was monitored continuously by Forest Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb and Range Forest Officer Ravindra. 

The calf, initially looked exhausted and was constantly sleeping, is active now and had become a centre of attraction among villagers and children. Two days back, a female elephant was spotted near the Mantalli Kere but the officials are not sure if it was the mother of the calf that had come there catching its baby’s scent or another wild elephant that had strayed away. 

It is widely believed that elephants and other wild animals normally do not take back their young ones or herd members if they are touched by humans. However, there have been instances that mother elephants welcoming its calf that was touched by human beings, rewriting the rules of the wild with love. 

The calf has already been shifted to Mathigodu Camp where there are other elephants and moreover, the camp can take care of the baby’s food, water and other needs. It can mingle with other elephants, far from village crowd, officials said. 

