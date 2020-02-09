Mobile Library, a boon for bibliophiles

February 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As an initiative to provide library services to people and to keep it within the reach of everyone in the city, the Government commenced ‘Mobile Library’ in city.

‘Mobile Library,’ also called as bookmobile, is a vehicle designed for use as a library. In many countries, these mobile libraries are providing library services at the doorsteps of the readers through mobile vans. This expands the reach of traditional libraries by transporting books to potential readers, providing library services to people living in remote areas.

The State Government launched ‘Kuvempu Sanchari Granthalaya’ (Kuvempu Mobile Library) in Mysuru on January 8, 2016 to commemorate the centenary of City Central Library.

More than 7,000 books on various topics including popular novels, short story collections, general knowledge, spirituality, current affairs, children’s literature and others are available here.

GPS tracking has been installed in this ‘Sanchari Granthalaya’ with a low footboard to facilitate elderly people. With well-illuminated interiors and drinking water facility available in the mobile library, senior citizens, women and children have easy access to a large collection of Kannada, English and Urdu books neatly arranged in bookracks inside the vehicle.

Barring Monday, ‘Kuvempu Mobile library’ travels to different parts of the city on all six days of the week from 10 am to 6 pm and covers all 40 wards of Mysuru city. The library will be stationed for 40 minutes at designated locations. By paying Rs. 230, people can borrow three books for 15 days and would be fined for extra days.

