New pit line inaugurated at City Railway Station
February 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A new full-length 24-coach capacity pit line (maintenance line) was inaugurated at Mysuru Railway Junction yesterday. P.K. Mishra,  Additional General Manager, South Western Railway, and Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, were present.

With this, Mysuru has four pit lines. Presently, 28 rakes of passenger-carrying trains are having primary maintenance schedule at Mysuru Station, a release said.

The additional facility will pave the way for carrying out routine maintenance work of higher number of passenger coaches and ease the pressure on the three existing maintenance lines at the Railway Station.

Pit line is 540 meters long and is constructed at a cost of Rs. 7 crore and this facility will have a positive impact on Mysuru Junction’s ability in handling of more trains requiring primary attention.  

A. Devasahayam,  Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Mysuru and other   senior officials from the division and construction wing were present. 

