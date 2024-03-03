Ashwamedha Classic buses to ply on 20 routes in Mysuru

March 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa launched the newly introduced Ashwamedha Classic buses in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near Mysore Palace North Gate in city yesterday.

A total of 20 Ashwamedha buses were launched in Mysuru. Among them, three buses will operate between Mysuru and Bengaluru, three buses between Nanjangud-Mysuru-Benagluru, seven buses between Nanjangud-T. Narasipur-Bengaluru, two buses between H.D. Kote and Bengaluru, two buses between Hunsur and Bengaluru, two buses between Mysuru and Hassan and one bus between Mysuru and Virajpet.

Ashwamedha buses are equipped with panic buttons, vehicle location tracking units and cameras on both the front and rear sides of the bus. Additionally, Electronic Vehicle Stability Control is integrated, along with front and rear LED destination boards.

Each bus has 50 seats featuring high backs, including magazine pouches and water bottle holders. These buses comply with Bharat Stage Six norms and offer wider legroom for passenger comfort.

In the initial phase, 100 buses have been added, with an additional 800 buses scheduled to join the fleet by the end of May 2024. The buses are non-AC and women can avail themselves of free travel under the ‘Shakti’ scheme.

MLAs Tanveer Sait, K. Harish Gowda, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, KSRTC Rural DC B. Srinivas, KSRTC Urban DC Veeresh, KSRTC Welfare Officer Puttegowda and others are present.

“The 20 Ashwamedha Classic buses launched by KSRTC are passenger-friendly where bus fares are similar to that of other express buses. There are a total of 1,244 buses under Mysuru Division among which 1,153 buses travel 3.75 lakh kms every day plying a total of 6.07 lakh passengers earning a revenue of Rs. 1.93 crore. This apart, a total of 9.40 crore passengers have been benefited since the launch of ‘Shakti’ scheme (from June 11, 2003) by the State Govt. and passenger tickets worth Rs. 213.84 crore has been issued to women beneficiaries. While 4.62 lakh passengers travelled in KSRTC buses on a daily basis prior to the launch of ‘Shakti’ scheme, number of passengers has increased to 6.07 lakh since the launch of the scheme,” said B. Srinivas, Divisional Commissioner, KSRTC, Mysuru Rural Division.