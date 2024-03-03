Car topples nine times on Expressway
March 3, 2024

Miraculous escape for occupants

Mandya: The occupants of a car had a miraculous escape following a tyre burst resulting in the car toppling eight to nine time on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway before coming to a halt.

The car occupants, who escaped miraculously, are 46-year-old Vinod, owner of Vinod Jewellery at R.T. Nagar in Bengaluru and his car driver.

Vinod, along with the driver who had been to Kanakagiri Mutt in Chamarajanagar was proceeding on the Expressway to Bengaluru, when the front left tyre of the Mahindra XUV vehicle burst near Maddur resulting in the car toppling eight to nine times before coming to a halt after hitting the road divider.

The car was badly damaged and the car parts were scattered on the Expressway. A few motorists, who saw the accident, rushed to the help and managed to rescue Vinod and his driver from the damaged car. Luckily, Vinod and his driver have escaped without a scratch.

Maddur Traffic Sub-Inspector J.E. Mahesh and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted inspection and made way for the smooth flow of traffic.

Sub-Inspector Mahesh said that motorists should strictly follow traffic rules to prevent accidents. As the car occupants had fastened their seat belts, they escaped without a scratch. The Sub-Inspector has urged motorists to travel safely by following traffic rules.

