First of the series, Ronny and Jo mysteries by Tara Dee: ‘Crimson Fall’ launched in city
News

First of the series, Ronny and Jo mysteries by Tara Dee: 'Crimson Fall' launched in city

March 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Crimson Fall,’ the first of the series, Ronny and Jo mysteries by Tara Dee, was launched at Club House of Sankalp Central Park in Yadavagiri, Mysuru, yesterday with the participation of Mysuru Book Clubs 2015, with the Founder-Chairperson Shubha Sanjay Urs curating the book release and having a discussion with the authors.

A murder mystery set around Washington DC involving the young IT workers from India promises to be thrilling and intriguing. The co-authors Swati Chanda and Narendra Desirazu, the brother of Mysuru’s well-known architect Ramakrishna Rao Desirazu, were in conversation with Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem, a medical doctor and a popular columnist. Maithili Rao, author and film critic, released the book.

Authors interacted with the audience to explain both the style & techniques of co-authoring and significance of the plot.

