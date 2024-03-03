Teach English, Kannada on equal priority at Government Schools: Kancha Ilaiah

March 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Writer and political thinker Kancha Ilaiah from Hyderabad has advocated introduction of English medium at Government Schools in Karnataka from Class 1 itself, giving equal priority to teach both Kannada and English languages to the students.

Ilaiah came out with the suggestion to State Government during the valedictory of two-day National Seminar organised by Union of Progressive Organisations as part of Pa. Mallesh-90 at Kalamandira in city yesterday. “The children should learn at least two languages at their nascent stage. Apart from making English learning mandatory at schools, the interest in science and scientific thinking should also be kindled among children,” said Ilaiah.

The social movements of Karnataka carry a large influence on Telangana State, with social reformers namely Basavanna, Akka Mahadevi and Kanakadasa. Karnataka has inspired most of the pro-people movements of the country, he said.

Prof. Sabiha Bhoomigowda, former VC of Karnataka State Akka Mahadevi Women’s University, Vijayapura, released four books — ‘Avvana Horata’, ‘Matte Geddala Tataki Hagu Shahbash Badeyya’, ‘Kelalu Sigada Schoolu Kategalu’ and ‘Dinaglu Kagda Hakajji’ from Different Tales series, on the occasion.

Presiding over the function, Social Welfare and Mysuru District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said, “India is the country that taught the lesson of peace, non-violence and tolerance to the world. However, the present administrative system of the country that got its freedom through non-violence and non-cooperation movements, has been a cause for worry. The original inhabitants of the land feel threatened, with the freedom of speech suffering a dent. By worshipping an individual it will pave way for dictatorship which will eventually take the country towards its annihilation which reflects the current state,” said Mahadevappa. The nation has been a witness to several movements and dictatorship won’t last for long, he added.

MLA and social thinker B.R. Patil, Editor of Different Tales series Sukanya Kanaralli, organisers of the conference Abhiruchi Ganesh, Ugra Narasimhe Gowda, writer Na. Divakar, retd. Prof. Kalachanne Gowda, senior journalist G.P. Basavaraju, theatre person H. Janardhan (Janni), Savitha Pa. Mallesh and others were present.

Mysuru Slogan: Several decisions were taken by the like-minded thinkers under Mysuru Slogan. A decision was taken condemning the decision of Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting banning the screening of documentary ‘Kisan Satyagraha’ shot on farmers movements in Delhi, at the Bangalore International Film Fest (BIFFES). It was also resolved to fight constantly against dictatorial forces by involving thinkers, activists who come to Mysuru. This movement should be taken to the length and breadth of the country.