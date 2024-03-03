Celebrating Shivarathri at K. Hemmanahalli: In this ancient temple, devotees can perform abhisheka for Shivalinga

March 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: One of the ancient Shiva Temples of the district is Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple at K. Hemmanahalli on Bogadi Road which is located 9 kilometres from the city.

This year, the 30th annual Mahashivarathri Jathra Mahotsava of this temple will be held on Friday (Mar. 8). One of the unique features of the Shivarathri celebrations in this temple is that devotees can themselves perform abhisheka for the ancient Shivalinga at Ashokavana.

According to Temple Secretary Ananthavardhana, as part of the Shivarathri celebrations, rudrabhisheka, alankara and mass feeding (Anna Santarpane) will also be held throughout the day in the temple.

Focus on culture and folklore: As part of the celebrations, various cultural programmes will start from 10 am onwards on Mar. 8. Children and folklore artistes of the village will present various performances and display their talent.

In the evening from 7 pm onwards, popular mythological drama book ‘Bhagiratha,’ authored by Kupya Venkatramu, will be released by Sri Sagar and H.S. Govindegowda. Three renowned rural artistes Chamasetty, Varadaraju (blind) and R. Manjunath will be felicitated on this occasion.

The stage events will be followed by grand ‘Sampurna Ramayana’ drama (play) authored by Bellave Narahari Shastri. Artistes of Sri Mahalingeshwara Krupa Poshitha Nataka Mandali will perform this drama throughout the night in the glittering traditional stage of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Drama Scenery, Hemmaragala, Nanjangud taluk.

Devotees can contact President M. Ganesh on Mob: 93423-36927 and Secretary Ananthavardhana on Mob: 94492-64920 for more details.