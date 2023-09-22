Walking through Mysuru, with Star of Mysore archives




Mysore/Mysuru: Newspapers, Narratives and Nostalgia is a series of curated walks around Mysuru city that have developed out of Star of Mysore’s archives in collaboration with the India Foundation for the Arts (IFA).

Over the past year, Aishwarya, who is the project coordinator as well an archivist and museologist, has been flipping through dusty pages of Star of Mysore archives to piece together recent history of the city, especially the relationship between the citizens of Mysuru and its many heritage buildings.

Aishwarya says “With these walks, we will explore parts of the city which are familiar to us, but from the perspective of Star of Mysore’s archives. The first walk is titled ‘Markets, Museums and Mysuru’, where we explore the two vastly different sides of the city, even though they are barely a few kilometres from each other. The second walk, ‘Colonial Pasts and Community Futures,’ we hope we can start a conversation about perspectives and how we view our stories while the last one, ‘Boulevard of Stories’ is a trip down memory lane along the Boulevard in city.

Come walk with the archives. Use the QR code to scan for the google form or write to [email protected] for any queries.

Schedule

DateTimeWalkStarting Point
Sept. 224 pmMarkets, Museums and MysuruJaganmohan  Palace
Sept. 239.30 amColonial Pasts and Community FuturesIGRMS, Wellington Lodge
 4 pmMarkets, Museums and MysuruJaganmohan  Palace
Sept. 249 amBoulevard of StoriesLaw Courts, Chamarajapuram
 4 pmMarkets, Museums and MysuruJaganmohan  Palace
