Lok Adalat: 41 couples reunite; 7,268 cases settled
News

March 9, 2025

Mysuru: As many as 7,268 cases were settled and 41 warring couples reunited at the National Lok Adalat held in all City and District Law Courts yesterday.

There were 1,22,125 cases pending in the City and Taluk Courts of the District, out of which 61,193 were civil cases and 60,932 criminal cases. Of these, 37,816 cases are compoundable in nature, out of which 21,646 were identified for resolution through compromise.

Forty-one warring couples had filed divorce/domestic disharmony suits reunited setting aside their differences and a total of Rs. 49,66,29,267 was settled through conciliation in respect of all the cases.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Usharani has thanked the office-bearers of Bar Association, lawyers, advocates, officials of all Departments including the Police and media persons for their co-operation in making the National Lok Adalat a success.

