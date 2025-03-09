Ticket Inspector returns lost bag in train with Rs. 56,770
News

Ticket Inspector returns lost bag in train with Rs. 56,770

March 9, 2025

Mysuru: In a remarkable display of integrity and commitment to passenger service, a senior railway official ensured the safe return of a lost handbag containing Rs. 56,770 in cash on Train No. 20664 (MGR Chennai Central to KSR Bengaluru).

Yesterday, M.S. Anitha, Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector (DCTI) of the Mysuru Division, was on duty in Executive Class Coach (EC-1) when she found an unclaimed handbag on Seat No. 13/14. Upon inspection, she discovered the cash inside and promptly handed over the bag to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Mysuru for safekeeping.

This morning, the rightful owners approached the RPF and successfully reclaimed their belongings, expressing their gratitude for the honesty and efficiency of the railway staff. Anitha was lauded for her exemplary service, reaffirming the Indian Railways’ commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and passenger welfare.

