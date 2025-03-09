Mukul Saran Mathur takes charge as SWR General Manager
Mukul Saran Mathur takes charge as SWR General Manager

March 9, 2025

Hubballi:  Mukul Saran Mathur has taken charge as General Manager of South Western Railway (SWR).

He was received with an RPF Guard of Honour at Rail Soudha, Gadag Road, Hubballi.

As part of his first official engagement, Mathur flagged off eight new motorcycles and three cars for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) squad.

He chaired a high-level review meeting with all Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs), Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) and senior officials of SWR. During the meeting, he outlined his key priorities for the zone. His focus was on ensuring the highest safety standards and expediting the implementation of KAVACH in critical areas, enhancing the passenger experience through digital solutions and improved facilities, strengthening freight operations to maximise revenue and improve logistics efficiency.

Additionally, he aims to accelerate major railway projects, including new railway lines, doubling & electrification, enhance train services, improving connectivity and increasing train speeds for passenger benefit and optimise workforce utilisation for greater operational efficiency.

