Mother to reclaim 14 MUDA sites after probe ends: Dr. Yathindra

March 9, 2025

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has stated that his mother, B.M. Parvathi, will reclaim the 14 Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites she had surrendered, once the ongoing investigation concludes.

“Despite not committing any wrongdoing, my parents were falsely accused and put in a difficult position. The baseless allegations caused emotional distress to my mother, leading her to return the 14 sites allotted by MUDA. These plots rightfully belong to us, and she has now decided to reclaim them through the Court after the investigation is completed,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru yesterday, Dr. Yathindra asserted that his mother was legally entitled to the sites as compensation for land acquired by MUDA to develop a layout.

“At that time, circumstances forced us to return 14 sites. Due to widespread, unwarranted criticism, we handed them back to MUDA. Now, as the investigation indicates no wrongdoing on our part, my mother has decided to reclaim them,” he stated.

He further clarified that surrendering the sites was not an admission of guilt. “My mother gave up the sites, deeply hurt by attempts to tarnish my father’s reputation through false allegations. Despite his innocence, he was unfairly portrayed as an accused in the public eye,” he said.

Officers will be punished

“Our Government has decided to restructure MUDA along the lines of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). Henceforth, elected representatives will no longer be part of MUDA; only Government-nominated members will be included. An Inquiry Commission has already been set up to investigate irregularities caused by officials’ mistakes. Once the report is submitted, action will be taken against those responsible,” he added.

Dr. Yathindra noted that his mother was relieved by HC’s decision to quash ED summons in MUDA scam.

Dismissing allegations of irregularities in allotment of compensatory sites to his mother, he said, “The Lokayukta report has made it clear that neither Siddaramaiah nor our family exerted any influence over MUDA regarding site allotment.”

He also questioned ED’s involvement in the case, arguing that agency should only intervene in matters related to money laundering. “MUDA allotted 14 sites to my mother as compensation for her acquired land, which she later surrendered. Where is the money laundering in this? The ED took up this case purely for political reasons, acting under pressure from Centre to harass my parents,” he alleged.

“My mother was disappointed by ED’s notice as she had done nothing wrong. That’s why we appealed to HC challenging the summons,” he added.