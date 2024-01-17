Land grabbing, encroachment debated at MUDA meeting

January 17, 2024

Legislators accuse officials; seek SIT probe

Mysore/Mysuru: The issue of increasing incidents of encroachment and illegal acquisition of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) properties by private individuals figured prominently at the MUDA meeting held yesterday where several Legislators, who also serve as MUDA Council Members, have called for a thorough investigation.

They have demanded either a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or an inquiry led by a retired High Court Judge to look into cases of land grabbing.

During the meeting chaired by DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the MUDA Chairman, the Legislators highlighted attempts to seize approximately 27.34 acres of land within Dattagalli Survey Nos. 27/1, 27/2, 27/4, 29/1a, 32/3, 8/1 and 38/2.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the authorities’ response to land grabbers and encroachers, the Members raised questions about the failure of MUDA officials and Advocates representing MUDA to submit the necessary documents to the Court.

Accusing MUDA officials of apathy and negligence in safeguarding MUDA properties, Legislators expressed the need to appeal to the Government for a probe led by a retired High Court Judge or an SIT probe into land grabbing incidents. Following an extensive discussion on the issue, the meeting decided to take further action based on the Government’s directives.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, addressing the media after the meeting, highlighted that the 27 acres of land in Dattagalli Survey Numbers is valued at approximately Rs. 400 crore. Stressing the importance of uncovering the individuals behind the attempted land grab, he affirmed that he and fellow Legislators would persist in their efforts to protect MUDA-owned lands.

Many Legislators advocated for an investigation either by an SIT or a retired High Court Judge. Harishgowda emphasised that the probe should expose the vested interests involved in attempting to seize this prime land worth hundreds of crores.

Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan highlighted that the matter was sub-judice and discussions focused on exploring legal options. He noted that the awareness of land grabbing attempts surfaced when details regarding the approval in the last meeting were sought.

Darshan Dhruvanarayan underscored that this issue goes beyond MUDA alone, involving various Governments. He called for MUDA to assess the track record of its advocates handling civil cases and suggested assigning cases to advocates with a proven record in civil matters.

Addressing concerns about irregularities in Khata transfer, the meeting decided to temporarily halt Khata transfers and site allocations in new layouts until a Government order is received. Additionally, the meeting resolved to continue the process of allotting alternative sites to land owners on a 50:50 ratio basis, subject to approval from higher MUDA authorities. Decisions regarding this matter will not be made at the Commissioner level.

Another key decision involved directing authorities to present all matters related to map approval of new layouts, changes in land use, and land sanction at the upcoming meeting scheduled for Feb. 3.

While the meeting initially listed 188 topics for discussion, many were adjourned for future meetings. Notably, no decision was reached concerning the plan approval of layouts, a matter expected to be addressed in subsequent meetings.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, T.S. Srivatsa and Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda, MLCs A.H. Vishwanath, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, C.N. Manjegowda, Marithibbegowda, Madhu G. Madegowda and Dinesh Gooligowda, MUDA Superintendent Engineer Channakeshava, Town Planner Member Sesha, Chief Accounts Officer Mutha and others were present.