Vikram Hospital being readied to provide COVID-19 treatment

July 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The staff of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), under instructions from the District Administration, undertook cleaning and sanitising of the closed Vikram Jeshta Hospital on Vivekananda Road in Yadavagiri this morning.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh said that following instructions from DC Abhiram G. Sankar, the Hospital is being cleaned and sanitised to provide treatment to higher officials who have contracted COVID-19.

The workers were seen cleaning the building and medical equipment in the Hospital, when we went to the Press.