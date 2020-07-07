Now order medicines from Raghulal & Co using mobile App
News

Now order medicines from Raghulal & Co using mobile App

July 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s premier pharmacy chain Raghulal & Co launched an App on Google Play Store this morning making the purchase and delivery of medicines easy. 

All one has to do is to download Raghulal app from Play Store and purchase medicines which will be home delivered. Not only can one purchase Over The Counter (OTC) products, but also place orders for prescription medicines by providing prescription and doctor details. 

The mobile app of Raghulal allows one to search and select medicines, upload the delivery address, choose Cash on Delivery (COD) option. Also, one can choose when and at what time they would like to have their medicines delivered.

One can also avail the option of store pickup with a choice on pickup slots. The App also has an option of automatically identifying the nearest Raghulal stores based on your location. Once ordered, the customer would receive order details through SMS/ e-mail.

