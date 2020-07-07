COVID-infected to be shifted to KSOU extension centre at Mandakalli

July 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With Corona positive cases rising by the day in the district, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that new patients will be shifted to KSOU Extension Centre at Mandakalli.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Sankar said that as the beds in the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS road in the city is full, the fresh patients will be shifted to KSOU Extension Centre at Mandakalli.

Pointing out that only patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms for whose treatment ventilator facility is not required, will be admitted at this new facility, the DC said that the Extension Centre has been completely cleaned and sanitised, with all necessary facilities.

The DC further said that the Centre has the capacity to treat 500 patients at a time.