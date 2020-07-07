COVID-infected to be shifted to KSOU extension centre at Mandakalli
COVID-19, News

COVID-infected to be shifted to KSOU extension centre at Mandakalli

July 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With Corona positive cases rising by the day in the district, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that new patients will be shifted to KSOU Extension Centre at Mandakalli.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Sankar said that as the beds in the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS road in the city is full, the fresh patients will be shifted to KSOU Extension Centre at Mandakalli.

Pointing out that only patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms for whose treatment ventilator facility is not required, will  be admitted at this new facility, the DC said that the Extension  Centre has been completely cleaned and sanitised, with all necessary facilities.

The DC further said that the Centre has the capacity to treat 500 patients at a time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching