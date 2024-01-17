Centre grants Rs. 107 crore for two underbridges: MP

January 17, 2024

Road underbridge on KRS Road near Falcon Tyres; another at railway crossing behind Crawford Hall

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant move to enhance railway traffic efficiency and commuter convenience in Mysuru city, the Central Government has allocated over Rs. 107 crore for the construction of road underbridges in key locations.

The funds will be utilised for building a road underbridge on the KRS Road (near Falcon Tyres) and another at the railway crossing behind Crawford Hall (on the Mysuru-Nanjangud section).

Speaking at a meeting of railway officials at the Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road this morning, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha revealed that the Centre has approved Rs. 62.30 crore for the road underbridge near Falcon Tyres factory on KRS Road (Mysuru-Arsikere section) and

Rs. 45.35 crore for the road underbridge behind Crawford Hall (Junction of Crawford Hall and Kukkarahalli Lake Road) on the Mysuru-Nanjangud section.

Simmha highlighted that both road underbridge projects are awaiting approval from the State Government, following which tenders will be invited for their implementation.

The proposed road underbridge at the Mysuru-Nanjangud railway track level crossing, situated behind Crawford Hall holds significant potential benefits for Mysuru residents. The MP emphasised that if the State Government takes up the project, it could significantly improve the daily commute experience for motorists, addressing delays at level crossings caused by trains between Mysuru, Nanjangud and Chamarajanagar.

Additionally, MP Pratap Simmha mentioned the successful completion of the foot over bridge and five platforms at Ashokapuram Railway Station on the Mysuru-Nanjangud section.

He informed that a tender has been called for the construction of the sixth platform at the Railway Station.

More flights on cards

Addressing the decrease in the number of flights at the Mysore Airport, Simmha attributed it to some aircraft being under repair. He assured that he and airport authorities are in touch with airline operators like Air India, Indigo and Star Air to enhance flight operations.

The MP expressed hope that the number of flights to and from Mysuru will increase in the future, accompanied by improvements in facilities for air travellers.

Booking not yet open for Ayodhya train

Earlier, speaking to the press before the meeting, Pratap Simmha announced that two direct trains from Mysuru to Ayodhya will run on Feb. 4 and 18 to facilitate devotees in the Mysuru region.

Each train will accommodate 1,280 passengers, and though seat bookings have not yet opened, arrangements for lodging Ayodhya travellers will be made.

Commenting on the removal of a Lord Rama flex at Kolar, Simmha stated that there seems to be no place for Lord Rama in the Congress Government and people are beginning to understand this fact.

GATI Shakti Unit’s Mysuru Chief Project Manager Anand Bharathi, Senior Divisional Engineer Ravichandran, Deputy Chief Engineer Gudden and others were present at the meeting.