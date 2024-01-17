Simmha expresses sympathy for DKS

January 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Responding to former Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s statement that his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will complete the full five-year term, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha expressed sympathy for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS).

He mentioned how Shivakumar had campaigned for Vokkaliga votes in the last Assembly polls, promising them another opportunity to see a Chief Minister from their community after S.M. Krishna. However, Siddaramaiah thwarted these plans and secured a second term as Chief Minister.

Stating that Siddaramaiah wants to sit firmly in his saddle as the CM, he said that after his staunch supporter Ministers such as M.B. Patil, Satish Jarkiholi and K.N. Rajanna, it is now the turn of his (CM) son Dr. Yathindra to bat for him for completing the full five-year term.

Asserting that Vokkaligas voted for the Congress in the last Assembly polls believing that DKS of their community would become the CM, Simmha said now that Siddaramaiah is at the helm, he will make all efforts to ensure that he stays in power for full five-years.