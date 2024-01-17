Workshop highlights urgency of restoring 22-km Poornaiah Canal

January 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The ongoing initiatives to restore the three-kilometre Dewan Poornaiah Canal, responsible for supplying water to Kukkarahalli Lake, fall short of addressing the broader issue at hand.

National Green Tribunal State Committee Chairman, Justice Subhash B. Adi, highlighted the crucial need to shift focus towards conserving the entire 22-kilometre length of the canal, which has been significantly reduced to a mere 3 kilometres due to rampant encroachment.

Justice Subhash Adi conveyed these thoughts during a workshop titled ‘Water for Kukkarahalli Kere — Revisiting Poornaiah Nala, the Raja Kaluve – A People’s Perspective’ organised at Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri last evening by the University of Mysore, Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), Mysore School of Architecture and Water Forum Mysore.

The workshop is aimed to understand the present status and future potential of Kukkarahalli Lake. In his address, Justice Subhash Adi emphasised that the responsibility for conservation goes beyond mere governance, as evidenced by the active involvement of the public in Mysuru.

He underscored the scientific rationale behind recognising the interconnectedness of lakes, such as Kukkarahalli Lake, with the broader ecosystem. Flood control measures in residential areas are intended to prevent grievances and citizens of Mysuru must acknowledge their role in environmental protection. He also urged the public to bring environmental concerns, including canal encroachment, to the attention of the authorities.

A fundamental duty

Referring to the Environmental Protection Act of 1986, Justice Adi highlighted that citizens are empowered to contribute to safeguarding the environment. He pointed out the challenges posed by urbanisation, leading to depopulation in villages as people migrate for better livelihoods, contributing to environmental changes. He added that while fundamental rights are often discussed, people ignore saving the environment that is a fundamental duty.

Mysore royal family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar underscored the necessity for cooperation in conserving these vital water bodies, citing Mysuru as a model for lake conservation. He expressed that Kukkarahalli Lake conservation and Dewan Poornaiah Canal restoration should serve as a model for preserving all other lakes and water bodies in Mysuru.

University of Mysore Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.M. Mahadevan, MGP Working President Shobhana, Founder Bhamy V. Shenoy, Historian and member of District Heritage Committee Prof. N.S. Rangaraju and others were present on the occasion.