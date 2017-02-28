Enough of developmental works at Kukkarahalli Lake

Sir,

Developmental works such as widening walking path, boating activities, de-silting, children’s park and butterfly park are on at the Kukkarahalli Lake.

Are these works necessary?

At the Lake, over 170 species of birds are being recorded and over 30 species breed here. Year-on-year, as Mysuru grows, the number of birds are decreasing. Ducks like Northern Shoveller, Pin Tail and Common Teal which were earlier seen in large numbers are either not seen or occasionally sighted. The Brown Headed Gull which was visiting this lake every winter has almost stopped coming. The Lesser Adjutant, a very rare stork, has not been sighted for the past 5 years or more.

Even today, around 100 species of birds are sighted at the Kukkarahalli Lake especially in winter. Many winter migrants visit this lake and stay for four months. Though the lake is completely polluted, it attracts numerous waders. This includes Common Sandpiper, Wood Sandpiper, Marsh & Green Sandpiper, Black Winged Stilt etc. This year, even Black Tailed Godwit and a very rare winter visitor Grey Headed Lapwing was recorded.

Will this not make Mysuru and Mysureans proud?

Are we just calculating the number of tourists visiting Mysuru? Are these birds not visitors? When are we going to change our attitude?

The above mentioned birds need a large shore. Even today Kukkarahalli Lake lacks a large shore. In the process of removing silt, the existing shores are removed permanently. You can see a large amount of weeds on these shores where birds like Eurasian Coot, Grey Headed Swamp Hen and Bronze Winged Jacana nest. These weeds are also hiding place for Bitterns and Crakes. By these developmental works we are going to lose all these visitors.

I have just mentioned only about birds. Other than this there are numerous other creatures which are seen at the lake including Six Toed Frog and Large Green Frog.

How much amusement does a Mysurean or a tourist need? One Karanji Lake is not sufficient? How many of us are using Karanji Lake boating? If there are excess funds for silt removal activity, there are numerous lakes around Mysuru which are bone dry. They need emergency silt removal so that at least next year rain water can collect in them.

— Dr. A.P.C. Abhijith

Kalalawadi, Mysuru

22.2.2017

Note: If silt is not removed in time, this lake too will become bone dry and uninhabitable to all the bird species the correspondent has listed rather laboriously. I doubt if all these species are there. But I will give him the benefit of doubt. This lake can survive as a water-body only if the present developmental works mentioned by the correspondent in the opening para are carried out. We have seen this kind of “great saviours” in Nagarahole Game Sanctuary where once over a dozen tigers died in quick succession. Don’t make us sentimental fools. — Ed.