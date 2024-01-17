Lake, Canal conservation critical for preserving  city’s green eco status: U.N. Ravikumar

January 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In his presentation, wetland expert and water conservationist U.N. Ravikumar underscored the imperative to restore the complete length of the Dewan Poornaiah Canal. However, he noted that even the restoration of a 2.5 km segment of the canal could result in a noteworthy 30 percent increase in freshwater inflow.

Providing an insightful overview, Ravikumar delved into the Lake’s transformation amid developmental pressures and urbanisation over recent decades. He underscored the historical significance of Kukkarahalli Lake, highlighting its multifaceted role in flood control, groundwater recharge, biodiversity conservation and micro-climate regulation.

Shivaprakash, a seasoned resource person, who has documented Kukkarahalli Lake’s biodiversity for decades, highlighted the habitat’s richness, supporting diverse plant and animal species. He further emphasised the Lake’s recognition as an Important Bird Area (IBA) by Birdlife International, underscoring its ecological significance.

Various speakers at the event stressed the paramount importance of garnering public support and fostering collaborative efforts to safeguard the environment. The conservation of Kukkarahalli Lake was underlined as critical for preserving the city’s environmental status.

Throughout the event, speakers, including Dean of Mysore School of Architecture Dr. H.S. Champa and resource persons Yadupathi Putty, Vishwanath Shankarappa and S. Shylajesh presented their perspectives through illustrations and PowerPoint presentations.

They highlighted the historical and environmental significance of Dewan Poornaiah Canal and Kukkarahalli Lake. The event served as a collaborative platform, bringing together experts, officials and concerned citizens stressing the shared responsibility for environmental stewardship.