Saving Nagarahole: Water tankers step in as several lakes run dry

March 9, 2025

Forest Department initiates measures to ensure that rich wildlife survives in sun-scorched terrain

Mysuru: As temperatures soar, the forests of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve are feeling the brunt of the heat. Drying lakes and parched landscapes have prompted urgent measures to ensure that the region’s rich wildlife, from majestic tigers to towering elephants, does not suffer due to water scarcity.

The Antharsanthe zone, a crucial part of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, has gained national attention for its dense wildlife population, particularly tigers and elephants.

This region, which also harbours black panthers, herds of sambar and barking deer, pythons, and dholes (wild dogs), lies adjacent to the Kabini backwaters. However, with the increasing heat, six out of the 18 lakes in this zone have run dry, raising concerns for the survival of these animals.

To combat this crisis, the Forest Department has deployed water tankers to replenish the drying lakes, ensuring that wildlife can access drinking water. These tankers make multiple trips daily to sustain the ecosystem, offering relief to thirsty animals and preventing them from straying into human settlements.

The Antharsanthe zone shares its borders with several villages, especially those along the HD Kote-Manandavadi Road. The drying lakes pose a significant risk, as animals accustomed to drinking from them may venture into human habitats in search of water.

To mitigate this, the Forest Department is prioritising the refilling of lakes near village outskirts, reducing the chances of wildlife encounters that could lead to conflict.

While some lakes have dried up, others within the deeper forest still hold water, thanks to solar-powered borewells. Last year’s generous monsoon helped fill many reservoirs, providing a lifeline to wildlife. The Kabini backwaters, too, continue to support a wide range of species, offering an additional source of hydration.

Fire prevention and vigilance

With summer also bringing the heightened risk of wildfires, the Forest Department has implemented strict precautionary measures. Fire lines have been created to prevent blazes from spreading, while watchtowers equipped with vigilant guards keep a constant eye on the landscape.

Motorised spray units on motorcycles are also being used to patrol high-risk areas, ensuring swift action if a fire breaks out.

Despite the ongoing challenges, the Antharsanthe zone remains a prime location for wildlife sightings. Tourists visiting the Kakanakote Safari Centre have been treated to mesmerising views of tigers, elephants and other creatures as they navigate the sun-scorched terrain.

The efforts to maintain water sources within the reserve have helped sustain these populations, allowing them to thrive even in the harsh summer conditions.

Committed to conservation

Authorities at the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting wildlife. “Special attention is being given to ensure that animals do not face any drinking water issues,” said P.A. Seema, Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

In the Antharsanthe zone, efforts are ongoing to address the water crisis. “Six lakes have dried up, and we are supplying water through tankers. Priority is being given to lakes at the forest’s edge and near villages to prevent human-wildlife conflict. Thankfully, solar borewells in some lakes continue to provide water,” said Siddaraju, Range Forest Officer (RFO) of the Antharsanthe zone.

As the summer heat intensifies, these measures stand as a testament to the tireless work of forest officials and conservationists. By ensuring water availability and taking proactive steps to protect both wildlife and nearby villages, Nagarahole continues to be a beacon of conservation amid challenging times.