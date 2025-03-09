Massive Police Run
News

Massive Police Run

March 9, 2025

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) Run 2025 witnessed an overwhelming response this morning, with over 10,000 participants, including Police Personnel, servicemen, professional athletes and citizens of all age groups, gathering at the Mysore Palace premises.

Themed ‘Namma Police, Namma Hemme’ (Our Police, Our Pride), the event aimed to foster a stronger connection between the Police and the public while promoting a drug-free Karnataka, environmental awareness and cybercrime prevention.

It also encouraged senior citizens to embrace an active lifestyle. Members of various sports clubs and athlete unions actively took part in the event.

The run featured two categories — The Timed 10K Run and the Awareness 5K Run. The event was simultaneously organised across Karnataka at district headquarters by respective Police Departments. Both runs commenced at 7.30 am.

The 5K Run covered a route from the Palace through Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Gun House and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) before returning to the Palace.

The 10K Run followed the same route but extended further through Vinoba Road, Hunsur Road and the University of Mysore, before connecting back via Ramaswamy Circle and Chamaraja Double Road to the starting point.

In a notable highlight, five French tourists visiting Mysuru also participated in the event, with one of them, Cottin, securing the 17th place.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy flagged off the run. Key officials present included Southern Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana, DCPs M. Muthuraju (Law & Order), S. Jahnavi (Crime & Traffic) and A. Maruthi (CAR), and ASP Mallik.

READ ALSO  Anil Kumble visits Palace with family

The stage programme and prize distribution ceremony were conducted by Karnataka Police Academy staff Nandini.

Prize winners

10K Policemen (1st to 10th place): Ammanulla, Prabhu Jamakhandi, N. Gopal, Shubham, H.S. Manjunath, Vishnu, Veeramanikantaswamy, Rajendra, A.N. Prabhakar and B. Kariyappa.

10K Public (1st to 10th place): Sumit Pal, Y.S. Deekshith, Thanuj Kumar, B. Keerthan, K.U. Omkar, Rakesh Gambhir, B.M. Sumanth Kumar, M.G. Shivanna, C. Aditya and D.M. Akash.

5K Policemen: M.S. Raveesha, Mallappa, Nagendra, Manju, Arun T. Nayak and M. Mruthyunjaya.

5K Public: Sumanth, N. Doreswamy, Mahadevaswamy, Manju, M. Vishwa, Shashank, Rakesh and Madesh.

Girls: Chaitra, Sanjana and K.P. Pooja.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching