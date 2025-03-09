Massive Police Run

March 9, 2025

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) Run 2025 witnessed an overwhelming response this morning, with over 10,000 participants, including Police Personnel, servicemen, professional athletes and citizens of all age groups, gathering at the Mysore Palace premises.

Themed ‘Namma Police, Namma Hemme’ (Our Police, Our Pride), the event aimed to foster a stronger connection between the Police and the public while promoting a drug-free Karnataka, environmental awareness and cybercrime prevention.

It also encouraged senior citizens to embrace an active lifestyle. Members of various sports clubs and athlete unions actively took part in the event.

The run featured two categories — The Timed 10K Run and the Awareness 5K Run. The event was simultaneously organised across Karnataka at district headquarters by respective Police Departments. Both runs commenced at 7.30 am.

The 5K Run covered a route from the Palace through Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Gun House and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) before returning to the Palace.

The 10K Run followed the same route but extended further through Vinoba Road, Hunsur Road and the University of Mysore, before connecting back via Ramaswamy Circle and Chamaraja Double Road to the starting point.

In a notable highlight, five French tourists visiting Mysuru also participated in the event, with one of them, Cottin, securing the 17th place.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy flagged off the run. Key officials present included Southern Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana, DCPs M. Muthuraju (Law & Order), S. Jahnavi (Crime & Traffic) and A. Maruthi (CAR), and ASP Mallik.

The stage programme and prize distribution ceremony were conducted by Karnataka Police Academy staff Nandini.

Prize winners

10K Policemen (1st to 10th place): Ammanulla, Prabhu Jamakhandi, N. Gopal, Shubham, H.S. Manjunath, Vishnu, Veeramanikantaswamy, Rajendra, A.N. Prabhakar and B. Kariyappa.

10K Public (1st to 10th place): Sumit Pal, Y.S. Deekshith, Thanuj Kumar, B. Keerthan, K.U. Omkar, Rakesh Gambhir, B.M. Sumanth Kumar, M.G. Shivanna, C. Aditya and D.M. Akash.

5K Policemen: M.S. Raveesha, Mallappa, Nagendra, Manju, Arun T. Nayak and M. Mruthyunjaya.

5K Public: Sumanth, N. Doreswamy, Mahadevaswamy, Manju, M. Vishwa, Shashank, Rakesh and Madesh.

Girls: Chaitra, Sanjana and K.P. Pooja.