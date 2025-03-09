Bomb Scare: City Railway Station gets call at 12.30 pm; high alert sounded
March 9, 2025

Mysuru: Tension gripped the City Railway Station this afternoon following a bomb threat call made to the Railway Police Station.

At around 12.30 pm, an unidentified caller informed the Police that a bomb had been planted at the station. Reports indicate that the caller, allegedly from Andhra Pradesh, bizarrely claimed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered the bomb to be planted.

Alerted by the threat, railway authorities immediately informed senior officials, and a Bomb Squad was deployed. Security personnel conducted a thorough search of all platforms, stationary trains and passenger baggage using handheld bomb detectors. However, no suspicious items were found.

After an exhaustive inspection, the call was confirmed to be a hoax.

A case has been registered against the unknown caller and efforts are underway to trace the origin of the call.

