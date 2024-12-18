Police foil farmers’ attempt to lay siege to Railway Station

December 18, 2024

Mysuru: As part of the Nationwide ‘Rail Roko’ protest seeking fulfilment of their demands, farmers under the banner of Rajya Raitha Sanghatanegala Okkuta, attempted to lay siege to the City Railway Station here this noon.

The protestors urged for fulfilment of their various demands which chiefly included introduction of a law that guarantees Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on M.S. Swaminathan Report; complete farm loan waiver and introduction of a pension scheme for all farmers aged over 60 years, among others. More than 50 farmers converged at the City Railway Station for staging ‘Rail Roko.’ As soon as they attempted to barge into the Railway Station, the Police bundled them into Police vans.

The farmers alleged that the Centre was not caring about farmers staging demonstrations at Delhi borders for nearly three years against the abolition of the three Farm Laws and about the health condition of national farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 18 days at Delhi border, seeking fulfilment of long pending farmer demands.

Farmer leaders Kuruburu Shantakumar, Attahalli Devaraj, Kiragasur Shankar, Baradanapura Nagaraj, Parashivamurthy, Neelakantappa & Rajesh took part.