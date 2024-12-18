Darshan back home

December 18, 2024

Bengaluru: One-and-a-half months after being admitted to BGS Hospital in Kengeri following complaints of severe back pain, actor Darshan, accused No. 2 in Renukaswamy murder case, was discharged from hospital, this morning.

The actor was seen being accompanied by his son Vineesh Thoogudeepa, actor Dhanveer and other close associates. On Monday, Darshan had appeared at the Sessions Court to sign the surety bond after being granted bail by the High Court on Dec. 13.

Earlier, the actor was granted interim bail on medical grounds by the High Court following which Darshan was admitted to BGS Hospital on Nov. 1.

Actor Darshan, who was earlier lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, was shifted to Ballari Prison after a photograph and a video of him getting special privileges inside the prison went viral.

The Advocates appearing for Darshan had argued that the actor should be granted bail as he had to undergo a procedure to resolve his back issues. Following this, the actor was granted interim bail and was admitted to the hospital. However, just five days after being granted regular bail, Darshan was discharged from the hospital without being operated. This has raised many eyebrows.

According to sources, the actor’s family is expected to consult for second opinion before deciding on Darshan’s operation. The operation to Darshan, which was scheduled originally, was being postponed continuously citing BP and other health issues as reasons.

Soon after being discharged, Darshan, along with his close associates, arrived at his wife’s Hosakerehalli residence.

Police to move SC

Meanwhile, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda yesterday said that the efforts are being made to challenge the bail granted to actor Darshan and others in the Supreme Court (SC).

Addressing media persons at his office, he said that a proposal in this regard would be sent to the State Government.

It may be noted that Darshan, along with six other accused, Pavithra Gowda, R. Nagaraju, Anu Kumar, M. Lakshman, Jagadish and Pradosh S. Rao, in the Renukaswamy murder case, were granted bail on Dec. 13 by the Karnataka High Court.