MUDA 50:50 sites scam: Lokayukta Police may seek time to submit probe report

December 18, 2024

Special Court for People’s Representatives has directed Lokayukta to submit report by Dec. 24

Mysuru: Seven days are left for the Lokayukta Police to submit their investigation  report into the case of 50:50 sites scam at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the prime accused, to the Special Court for People’s Representatives, Bengaluru.

The Special Court for People’s Representatives had instructed Lokayukta SP of Mysuru Division T.J.  Udesh to submit the investigation report into the case of CM Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, being allotted 14 alternative sites at upscale Vijayanagar Second Stage in the city, before Dec.24, seven days to go from today.

Meanwhile, according to a source, in all likelihood Lokayukta may seek further time to submit the report. The investigation is conducted in several angles and barring the previous MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, the enquiry of other accused in the case have been completed. Moreover, several more substantial documents are pending to be collected, the reasons on the basis of which the probe agency may seek more time to submit the report to the Court.

On the other hand, Lokayukta has already sought time from the Single Judge Bench headed by Justice A.S. Nagaprasanna, which has taken up the application seeking to hand over the case against CM to CBI, to submit the probe report.

SP Udesh clarifies

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Lokayukta SP Udesh clarified that the decision with regard to submission of investigation report in the case to the Court will be taken on Dec. 24 itself.

Reacting to a query on whether the investigation report will be submitted on or before Dec. 24, he said there is no decision yet.

To a question on former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar remains to be subjected to questioning in the case, Udesh said, the schedule is yet to be fixed.

