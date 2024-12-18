Jayanagar Park structure razed amid public outcry

December 18, 2024

Rs. 21 lakh spent on construction; concerns raised over blatant misuse of public funds

Mysuru: Responding to public outcry against an illegal structure within a park, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has begun demolishing a ‘senior citizens’ relaxation structure’ — a cottage-style building — constructed in violation of regulations inside a small park on 2nd Main Road in Jayanagar.

The construction was carried out in blatant disregard for the Karnataka Parks, Play-Field and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985. Residents strongly opposed the move, questioning how the MCC could permit such a violation that diminishes precious lung space. The park is the only green area in the locality, frequented by many residents, particularly senior citizens.

Criticism has also been directed at the apparent misuse of public funds. Concerns have been raised whether the construction and its subsequent demolition represent an irresponsible waste of taxpayers money, with allegations pointing to a lack of adherence to laws, regulations and public opinion before initiating the project.

Approximately 50 percent of the building had been completed before demolition, with significant portions already dismantled. The Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), along with environmentalists, strongly objected to the construction, deeming it illegal.

Written complaints were submitted to officials at various levels, including the MCC Commissioner. Responding to these objections, the MCC has initiated the demolition process.

Iron frames and beams supporting the structure have been removed and several concrete pillars have been reduced to rubble. The MCC Zonal Office 2 sources confirmed that the Rs. 21-lakh project will be fully demolished.

Pictures show a buffalo, a cow and empty liquor bottles inside the park.

Transformation needed

The park is in a disorganised and neglected state, with liquor bottles strewn across the grounds. The half-constructed fountain at its centre resembles a garbage dump, filled with plastic bottles and other waste.

The interlock walking paths are littered with cow dung from stray cattle, emitting an unpleasant odour. Adding to the woes, inadequate street lighting leaves the park shrouded in darkness at night.

Overgrown with parthenium and other weeds, the park remains frequented by senior citizens for daily walks and children enjoying the play areas. Additionally, it serves as a resting spot for relatives of patients visiting the nearby community health centre.

Despite its regular use, the park has been largely ignored, with no significant efforts at rejuvenation. Senior citizens who visit the park daily expressed their concerns to SOM during a walk on Tuesday evening. “We come here every day, but no one seems to care about the park’s development,” they lamented.

“There is no proper maintenance. Alcoholics gather here daily and rowdy elements cause constant disturbances. Young boys and girls even hold parties here. The park should have decorative and flowering plants, but it lacks such greenery. A watchman should be appointed and a fixed time for morning walks should be implemented. Today, there was some cleaning, but otherwise, the condition is deplorable,” they said.

‘Rest area essential’

The senior citizens also voiced disappointment over the demolition of the relaxation building. “The cottage-style structure was being constructed very well and would have provided shelter during rains. It was necessary for us. But now, it’s being demolished,” they said regretfully.

‘Recover Rs. 21 lakh from officials responsible’

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MGP Founding President Bhamy V. Shenoy said the MCC initially paused construction following protests led by MGP and local activists under Rakesh’s leadership. However, work resumed a few days later, only to be halted again. “Now, with the demolition, it seems our efforts have paid off. But who will compensate for the wasted Rs. 21 lakh?” he questioned.

Shenoy emphasised that those responsible for planning this project should bear the financial losses. “Unless planners are held accountable, they will not understand the value of taxpayers’ money. According to regulations, if a park spans two acres, up to 5 percent of the space can be used for material storage or a watchman’s quarters. For parks smaller than two acres, no construction is permitted,” he explained.

“Today, there’s a demand for a structure for walkers to relax. Tomorrow, there might be demands for a street food and refreshment centre. If the MCC continues to entertain such demands and proceed with illegal constructions inside parks, what will become of Mysuru’s parks and its vital lung spaces?” he questioned.