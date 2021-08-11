Biometric system to mark Pourakarmika attendance

August 11, 2021

In 2017 too, hi-tech system was introduced but abandoned later

Mysore/Mysuru: Following several complaints of Pourakarmikas skipping work and fake entries being made in the attendance register, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to introduce a biometric attendance system from Sept. 1.

This was decided at the continued meeting of the MCC yesterday after heated debates and allegations from Corporators that many Pourakarmikas come to work late or irregularly or even draw their salaries while remaining absent from work.

At present, there exists a system where the Pourakarmikas come to work at the crack of dawn and sign the attendance register later. However, Corporators alleged that most of the Pourakarmikas do not come to work on time or absent themselves, yet come in to sign the registers later.

Following complaints, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy announced in the meeting that to check such irregularities, the civic body has decided to employ the biometric system to manage staff attendance on a daily basis. The system will record the attendance twice a day and also a GPS-based system will be introduced to track their location.

However, this is not the first time that the MCC is introducing the system. In 2017 too, such a system was introduced to keep close tabs on civic workers. Then too, huge discrepancies were found in the attendance register and had led to doubts about the actual number of civic workers on the MCC rolls. The system was implemented halfway and was abandoned later.

“We will do away with paper records and go digital. This will enable us to get information on how many are at work by punching a few keys. The devices will mark attendance by scanning the fingerprints of workers and information will be relayed to a control room on a real-time basis. Attendance will be marked twice — at the start of their shift and when they leave home after working for eight hours. Workers will lose wages for the day if they do not record their attendance,” Reddy announced.

Health Inspectors under fire

MCC Health Inspectors came under severe criticism for their lackadaisical attitude towards work. Several Corporators claimed that there is no coordination between the cleaning and health divisions and as such garbage clearance has become a major issue in the city. “Health Officers are supposed to be at the Corporation office every day between 3 pm and 5.30 pm. But most of them are not available and do not come into contact,” said former Mayor Ayub Khan. He was joined unanimously by many Corporators cutting across party lines and they complained about the lacunae in the system.

Following complaints and a demand for a ‘major surgery’ to the Health Department, the MCC Commissioner announced that all those Health Inspectors who have served in one particular locality for three years will be transferred. A month’s time would be given to the new Inspector and if there is no improvement in the system, even they will be moved out, he assured.