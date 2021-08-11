2A category reservation for Panchamasali, Gowda Lingayats: Community people to start ‘Pratigna Panchayat’ campaign from Aug. 26

August 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging the Government to provide reservation to Panchamasali and Gowda Lingayat communities under 2-A category, a ‘Pratigna Panchayat’ campaign will be launched from Aug. 26 to 30 to remind the Government on its promise of reservation.

Announcing this at a press meet after holding a meeting of Panchamasali and Gowda Lingayat community leaders at Hosamutt here on Monday, Sri Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji of Kudalasangama said that the community Seers and leaders had taken out a 750-km padayatra from Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district to the State Capital Bengaluru a couple of months ago seeking 2A category reservation for Panchamasali Lingayat and Gowda Lingayat communities.

Pointing out that a massive convention was held at Palace Ground in Bengaluru following the culmination of the padayatra, he said that the convention had passed a unanimous resolution seeking reservation when the then B.S. Yediyurappa-headed Government had assured of seriously considering the demand.

But now, in the changed political circumstances, Basavaraj Bommai, who had expressed support to the demand as a Minister then, has now become the Chief Minister. As such, the ‘Pratigna Panchayat’ campaign is being held from Aug. 26 to 30, from M.M. Hills in Chamarajangar district to Bengaluru to remind the Government of its promise on reservation, the Seer said.

Maintaining that the then CM Yediyurappa had assured of fulfilling their demand by Sept. 2021, the Swamiji warned of staging a dharna at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Oct. 1, marking the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J.H. Patel, if the Government fails to act on the demand by then.

Hosamutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji, Lingayat Gowda Mahasabha State President Alanahalli Puttaswamy, Panchamasali-Gowda Lingayat Co-ordination Committee Convenor and farmer leader A. Mallesh, Nataraj of Bengaluru, Shivakumar of Hassan, L.B. Patil of Mandya, Babitha Muthanna of Kodagu, Community leaders Gangambika, Gowramma, Virupakshamma, Shambhu Patel and others were present.